Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 69

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

181,552 suspected cases have been laboratory tested (+5,149), Public Health Center reports.

15,648 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of May 11, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time), the Ministry of Health informed. Among infected: 1,083 (+27) children (6,9%) and 3,026 (+62) medics (19.3%).

522 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases increased in 2.3% for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

2,324 cases in Chernivetska (+56),

1,871 cases in Kyiv city (+66),

1,126 cases in Ivano-Frankivska (+10),

1018 cases in Ternopilska (+19),

1000 cases in Kyivska (+28),

978 cases in Rivnenska (+52),

798 cases in Lvivska (+55),

731 cases in Dnipropertovska (+26),

730 case in Zakarpatska (+35),

646 cases in Odeska (+10),

595 cases in Kharkivska (+23),

553 cases in Vinnytska (+9),

523 cases in Zhytomyrska (+6),

482 cases in Volynska (+12),

420 cases in Kirovogradska (+4),

342 cases in Cherkaska (+1),

329 cases in Zaporizhska (+1),

247 cases in Poltavska (+1),

223 cases in Mykolayvska (+2),

178 cases in Khmelnytska (+3),

161 cases in Khersonska (+2),

154 cases in Sumska,

100 cases in Donetska,

77 cases in Chernigivska (+4),

42 cases in Luhanska.

4,894 (+132) Ukrainians with COVID-19 hospitalized (31.3% of total confirmed cases), including 196 (+11) children and 597 (+64) medical workers.

207 (+6) patients, including 1 children and 19 (+2) medical workers receive ventilation.

In total 408 (+17) deaths, including 22 (+1) medics from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine. Death rate is about 2.6%.

3,288 (+228) patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine, including 27 children and 824 (+62) medics.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020):

day 69 (5/11/2020): 15,648

EMPR

Tags: