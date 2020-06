Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 95

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









26,514 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 6, 2020 (official data on 9:30 a.m. Kyiv time), the Ministry of Health informed. Among infected: 1,903 (+44) children (7.2%) and 5,016 (+53) medics (19.2%).

553 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. The number of cases increased in 2.2% for the last day.

Regional dimensions of confirmed cases in Ukraine are as follows:

3,585 cases in Chernivetska,

3,375 cases in Kyiv city,

2,014 cases in Rivnenska,

2,053 cases in Lvivska,

1,748 cases in Kyivska,

1,533 cases in Ivano-Frankivska,

1,301 cases in Zakarpatska,

1,255 cases in Ternopilska,

1,222 cases in Kharkivska,

1,116 cases in Vinnytska,

1,037 cases in Volynska,

986 cases in Odeska,

965 cases in Dnipropertovska,

870 cases in Zhytomyrska,

546 cases in Kirovogradska,

509 cases in Khmelnytska,

488 cases in Zaporizhska,

448 cases in Cherkaska,

307 cases in Mykolayvska,

273 cases in Poltavska,

257 cases in Chernigivska,

192 cases in Sumska,

179 cases in Khersonska,

203 cases in Donetska,

52 cases in Luhanska.

7,982 (+142) Ukrainians with COVID-19 hospitalized (30.5% of total confirmed cases), including 313 (+10) children and 949 (+14) medical workers.

301 (+3) patients, including 1 children and 29 (+1) medical workers receive ventilation.

777 (+15) deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ukraine, including 39 medics. Death rate is about 3.0%.

11,812 (+440) patients recovered from coronavirus in Ukraine, including 2,781 (+96) medics and 855 (+39) children.

Dynamic of COVID-19 new cases in Ukraine from the begining of epidemic are as follows:

day 1 (3/03/2020): 1

day 20 (3/22/2020): 73

day 30 (4/01/2020): 804

day 40 (4/12/2020): 2,777

day 50 (4/22/2020): 6,592

day 60 (5/2/2020): 11,411

day 70 (5/12/2020): 16,023

day 80 (5/22/2020): 20,148

day 90 (6/01/2020): 24,012

day 95 (6/06/2020): 26,514

