Kyiv Detains Former Deputy Energy Minister Over Multi-Million UAH Insurance Fraud

Authorities arrested the ex-deputy minister and Energoatom vice president for embezzling over UAH 18 million via inflated nuclear insurance contracts linked to Russian-affiliated companies.

He is being prepared to be charged with embezzlement through abuse of official position, on an especially large scale and in collusion with a group of persons.

The investigation established that on August 1, 2022, the official signed an insurance contract with PJSC “Prosto-Strakhuvannya” for over UAH 105 million. Just 12 days later, he signed an additional agreement, increasing the contract value to almost UAH 131 million without any economic justification, citing the alleged requirement of the German reinsurer “YASP.”

Investigators found that the official artificially inflated the cost of a contract for mandatory nuclear liability insurance by UAH 18.6 million. The insurers transferred the money to accounts of other insurance companies, and then to shell companies linked to the former official. Later, these funds were converted into cash and distributed among the participants in the scheme.

Moreover, the company that signed this contract has ties to the Russian financial sector.

Investigators established that the main owner of “Prosto-Strakhuvannya” is the Cypriot company LAVIDIA LIMITED, and the chain of affiliated companies connected to it leads to the Russian holding “RESO,” whose ultimate beneficiaries are Russian citizens. In addition, among the shareholders of the related company PJSC “Zhyttya ta Pensiya” is a Russian citizen — the president of the Russian holding company “RESO.”