Ukrainians will be able to travel to 80 countries around the world: Ukraine plans to join the Global COVID Certificate Network.







Network members will recognize each other’s digital documents, TSN reports.

Ukraine is preparing to join the Global COVID Certificate Network (GCCN), which can cover all countries of the world.

Deputy Health Minister Maria Karchevych said at a briefing on December 15 that it is an opportunity for vaccinated Ukrainians to travel freely to most countries around the world.

“Soon it will be possible to visit more than 80 countries with the Ukrainian COVID-certificate. Ukraine is preparing to join the GCCN, which can cover all countries of the world. Network members will recognize each other’s digital documents and will not require additional COVID-documents to cross the border. For vaccinated Ukrainians, this means one thing – free and comfortable travel to more countries, without PCR tests and self-isolation, if the epidemic situation allows it,” she said.

Karchevych reminded that currently such access is open for Ukrainians to 52 countries of the world, which recognize our COVID certificates in the Diia app.

EMPR

Tags: