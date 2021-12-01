Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine plans to join the Global COVID Certificate Network

Ukraine plans to join the Global COVID Certificate Network

, 0
Ukraine plans to join the Global COVID Certificate Network

Ukrainians will be able to travel to 80 countries around the world: Ukraine plans to join the Global COVID Certificate Network.



Network members will recognize each other’s digital documents, TSN reports.

Ukraine is preparing to join the Global COVID Certificate Network (GCCN), which can cover all countries of the world.

Deputy Health Minister Maria Karchevych said at a briefing on December 15 that it is an opportunity for vaccinated Ukrainians to travel freely to most countries around the world.

“Soon it will be possible to visit more than 80 countries with the Ukrainian COVID-certificate. Ukraine is preparing to join the GCCN, which can cover all countries of the world. Network members will recognize each other’s digital documents and will not require additional COVID-documents to cross the border. For vaccinated Ukrainians, this means one thing – free and comfortable travel to more countries, without PCR tests and self-isolation, if the epidemic situation allows it,” she said.  

Karchevych reminded that currently such access is open for Ukrainians to 52 countries of the world, which recognize our COVID certificates in the Diia app.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?