Ukraine to buy Pfizer’s Covid-19 pills

Ukraine has signed an agreement with Pfizer on the basic conditions for the purchase of drugs for an outpatient treatment of COVID-19.



This is an innovative PAXLOVID drug, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

According to him, 30,000 courses of the drug have been contracted.

The use of this drug prevents complications, hospitalizations and deaths of COVID-19 patients from risk groups.

“In November 2021, Pfizer, the manufacturer of the drug, announced the results of clinical trials.

“If Paxlovid is prescribed within three days after the first symptoms of COVID-19, it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% and by 85% if treatment is started within the first 5 days,” said the minister.

Earlier, Pfizer said that their new pill reduced the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalization and death by 89%.

EMPR

