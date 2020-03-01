Home » Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international tournament in Norway

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international tournament in Norway

18-year-old Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the international tournament in Norway.

This was informed by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Photo credits: NOC of Ukraine

“We congratulate Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh on her victory in high jump at the Karsten Warholm International in Ulsteinvik (Norway),” the NOC noted.

It is known that the Ukrainian cleared the height of 1.96 m.

Swede Sofie Skogg  came second, and  Norwegian Tonje Angelsen came third  (they cleared  1.88 m), Sport.ua reports.

As the Ukrainian Athletic Federation  informed, Mahuchikh ended her winning streak of the winter season with the Karsten Warholm International competitions in Norway. Yaroslava became the winner of all the tournaments in which she participated.

On February 15, 18-year-old Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Glasgow.

In January, Yaroslava Mahuchikh set her world indoor junior high jump record.

Source: bykvu

