29 russian drones intercepted over Ukraine overnight

29 out of 47 russian war targets shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Forces overnight on August 5 (starting 7:00 p.m. on August 4), Russian forces launched an aerial attack using 46 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various drone decoys from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as one Iskander-M ballistic missile from russia’s Bryansk region.

Ukraine’s air defense – including aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, drone units, and mobile fire teams – responded to the attack.

As of 08:00, according to preliminary data, 29 Shahed-type drones and other decoy UAVs were shot down or suppressed over northern and eastern Ukraine.

Seventeen UAV strikes were recorded in the eastern direction, along with one ballistic missile impact. Debris from intercepted drones fell in three locations in the south and northeast of the country.

Last night, Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Ukraine along with nearly 50 drones, most of them Russian-Iranian attack drones. 1/2 were shot down by Ukrainian defenders, but unfortunately, there were some direct hits.

Presidetn Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports that emergency services continue to work in Lozova, Kharkiv region, where more than 25 russian attack drones struck civilian infrastructure overnight.

The railway was hit – including a depot and a station. One person was killed. Ten civilians were injured, including two children.

To this end, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Sumy regions also came under attack overnight. In the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district, the russian occupiers targeted civilians directly with FPV drones. Two people were injured.

Russian army is hunting civilians in an attempt to terrorize frontline cities and communities.

