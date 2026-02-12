On the night of Thursday, February 12, Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes on Dnipro and Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Residential buildings and vehicles were damaged. Two children were injured.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha on Telegram.

The Air Force stated: “Ballistics heading for Dnipro!!! Pavlohrad.”

Details: According to local media reports, explosions were heard in the cities.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported a group of enemy UAVs heading toward Dnipro from the west and south.

At 3:30 a.m., Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported that as a result of the enemy attack, private houses and vehicles were damaged in one of Dnipro’s districts.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Later, Hanzha reported that two children were injured in Dnipro: an infant and a four-year-old girl.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

In the morning, the head of the Regional Military Administration added that a total of four people were injured in Dnipro.

Hanzha said: “At night, the enemy carried out a massive attack on Dnipro and the surrounding area using missiles and drones. Four people were injured in the city. A boy who is not yet one month old has been hospitalized. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.”

Details: The attack caused several fires. An infrastructure facility, private houses, and vehicles were damaged.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

What preceded this:

That same night, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on Ukraine using various types of weapons. In particular, a series of powerful explosions was heard in Kyiv due to ballistic missile strikes.

In addition, the occupiers attacked Odesa with Shahed-type strike drones. As a result of the massive drone assault, an infrastructure facility was damaged in one of the city’s districts.

