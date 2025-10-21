After the Night Strike: Authorities Describe Kharkiv’s Damage and Rescue Efforts

Russian forces struck Kharkiv overnight, injuring 11 civilians. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and businesses were damaged. Prosecutors have opened a war crimes investigation.

On the night of October 21, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv, injuring 11 people, including eight women and three men. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and civilian business facilities were damaged. The prosecutor’s office has opened a criminal case on war crimes.

This was reported by Rubryka, citing the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As the mayor previously stated, at least four explosions were heard in the city, with impacts in two districts.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the strikes hit the Industrial District, damaging residential buildings and outbuildings in the private sector.

Another airstrike targeted a civilian enterprise, while in the Nemyshlianskyi District, property of business entities was destroyed.

Photo: Telegram / Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

“According to preliminary investigation data, at least four aerial munitions were used against Kharkiv. Their types are still being identified,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, continue to document the aftermath of these crimes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshlianskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched for war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian attack on the night of October 21

On the night of October 21, Russian occupiers launched guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv, damaging more than a dozen buildings and injuring civilians.

The Chernihiv region also suffered a massive drone attack. Despite effective air defense, drones struck energy infrastructure, causing emergency power outages in Chernihiv and several northern communities.

Additionally, in Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces shot down six drones overnight. In the Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district, the enemy used drones that caused a fire in an outbuilding. Another outbuilding and a private house were partially destroyed, and vehicles were damaged.