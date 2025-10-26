Aftermath of Russia’s Overnight Attack on Kyiv: Three Die in the Flames

Three die in the flames, including children, as Russian drones ignited deadly fires in a Kyiv apartment block – rescuers worked through the night to pull survivors from the rubble.

Kyiv tonight. Burning apartment building after russian attack and screams

"Help" and "children are here."



Desnianskyi District



According to preliminary information, three people were killed, including children and 27 injured — including six children.

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service (DSNS)

Debris hit a 9-story residential building at the level of the 2nd floor, sparking a fire that spread across several apartments and balconies between the 4th and 7th floors.

The blaze has been extinguished, and emergency crews are now clearing the debris.

Another 9-story building at a different address also sustained damage — windows and doors were shattered, the facade and floors between the 6th and 8th levels were partially destroyed. Five residents were rescued, and work continues at the scene.

Obolonskyi District



Fragments of a downed drone struck a 16-story apartment building. One apartment was damaged, but there were no fires or structural collapses.

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service (DSNS)

UPDATE

Three people have been confirmed dead in Kyiv. There are children among them.

The number of injured has risen to 29, including six children — the youngest just four years old.

Seven victims, among them two children, are being treated in city hospitals, while others are receiving outpatient care.

Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service (DSNS)

The Kyiv State Emergency Service confirmed that children were among three people who died in a fire after a russian drone directly hit a residential building in Kyiv.





