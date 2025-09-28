An entire street was damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, with significant destruction to the buildings

Due to the Russian attack on Kyiv, an entire street suffered significant damage, with destruction to buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing social media sources.

As seen in the footage, the scale of the destruction is simply horrific. It is claimed that the footage was taken in the Borshchahivka area, but there is no official information at this time.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, 17 people were injured in the Bucha district as a result of the Russian attack.

Photos have also appeared online showing that some houses were almost completely destroyed.

Read detailed information about the consequences of today's Russian attack on Kyiv at the link.

As reported, the enemy is currently attacking with missiles and drones, posing a threat to Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions. A large group of UAVs is moving toward Kyiv. It is also known that a bakery in the Fastiv district caught fire, and workers were injured. A fire also occurred in a multi-story building in Bila Tserkva.

