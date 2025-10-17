Azov fighters destroyed nine Russian combat vehicles while repelling a massive mechanized assault, preventing the enemy from reaching the frontline and inflicting heavy losses.

Fighters of the First Army Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” repelled another Russian mechanized assault on the Dobropillia sector, according to the Ukrainian news outlet DeepState.

Reports say the enemy could not even reach the frontline, where they were moving a large column of heavy equipment along the now-familiar route through Popiv Yar toward Volodymyrivka. It was reported by ZN.ua.

Frontline in the Dobropillia area as of October 15 / DeepStateMAP

The Russians used more than two dozen armored vehicles. Nine enemy combat vehicles were destroyed and four damaged. Observers have shared videos showing how it happened.

DeepState notes that the enemy amassed significant equipment, including reinforcements, so the pressure is currently at its maximum, with weather conditions also aiding the Russians.

Against the backdrop of stabilization measures by Ukrainian fighters, the enemy tries to seize the initiative, primarily through numbers. The Armed Forces of Ukraine counter this with a tandem approach: units that hold back the pressure and units that simultaneously clear remnants or accumulations of Russian forces infiltrating the Ukrainian defense lines.

Earlier reports stated that the Russians intensified assaults near Kupiansk, partly due to weather conditions—rain and fog—which complicate aerial reconnaissance.