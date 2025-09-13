Belarus and Russia Launch Joint Strategic Military Drills Zapad-2025

Ukraine currently does not observe a large number of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus.

The size of the contingent that arrived for the West-2025 exercises is smaller than in 2023, when Russia stationed about 10–12 thousand troops on the territory of its satellite, Fakty informs.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during the United News telethon.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine assessed the number of troops participating in the Zapad-2025 exercises.

“We do not currently observe a large number of Russian forces on the territory of Belarus. Of course, the terrorist country has sent some of its units, personnel, and equipment to Belarus for these exercises, but their numbers are significantly lower than even in 2023, when Russia stationed about 10–12 thousand of its personnel in Belarus,” said Andriy Demchenko.

According to him, the State Border Guard Service constantly monitors developments in Belarus and continues to strengthen defense capabilities along the border.

Asked whether the situation in Belarus could change very quickly, Demchenko noted that transferring a large number of Russian troops to Belarus would take time, and intelligence would be able to notice such movements.

“I can reassure you: we are not currently observing any activity toward our border. Fortunately, no strike group had previously been formed that would be ready to take action toward the Ukrainian border. But of course, there is no reason to be complacent,” the State Border Guard Service representative concluded.

It is worth recalling that on Friday, September 12, joint strategic exercises of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces, Zapad-2025, began in Belarus and will continue on training grounds in Belarus and Russia until September 16.

It is noted that the purpose of these exercises is to practice joint actions of the troops within the framework of ensuring the military security of the so-called Union State and readiness to repel possible aggression.

Neighboring Poland responded to the military exercises near its state border by closing it.

In addition, Poland will deploy about 40,000 servicemen to the country’s borders with Belarus and Russia.

