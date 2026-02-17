Biggest Success in Two Years: Ukrainian Armed Forces Liberate Over 200 Square Kilometers in Five Days, – AFP

Ukrainian troops regained control of 201 square kilometers of territory between February 11 and 15 alone. These gains marked the largest advance by Ukrainian forces in the past two and a half years of the full-scale war.

According to 24 Kanal, this was reported by the French outlet France24, citing an AFP analysis of updated data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

How has the situation on the front line changed?

The area of liberated territory is nearly equal to the total gains made by occupying forces in December 2025, marking Ukraine’s largest territorial advance over a comparable period since the counteroffensive began in June 2023.

“These Ukrainian counterattacks were likely made possible by the recent blocking of Russian forces’ access to Starlink. According to Russian military bloggers, this caused serious disruptions to communications and command and control on the battlefield,” the Institute for the Study of War reports.

According to the released information, the largest advance by the Defense Forces was recorded approximately 80 kilometers east of Zaporizhzhia. It is noted that Russian forces had been actively advancing in this sector of the front since the summer of 2025.

Analysts also report that Ukrainian troops made gains in other areas of the front as well, in particular restoring control over territories in the Kharkiv, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

Separately, experts point out that Russian troops are conducting offensive operations along the entire front line rather than concentrating their efforts on capturing the remainder of Donetsk Oblast, and may be preparing an offensive toward Zaporizhzhia in the summer.

What is happening on the battlefield?

The enemy is attempting to enter Hryshyne from the northwestern outskirts of Pokrovsk. Enemy concentrations have already been spotted on the western approaches to the village. The Defense Forces are managing to contain and destroy assault groups advancing from the direction of Kotlyne.

However, Russian activity on the front line has decreased due to weather conditions, heavy losses, and communication problems following the shutdown of Starlink. The occupiers are trying to replace satellite internet with their own improvised “satellite dishes.”

At the same time, Russian forces are redeploying troops and equipment to the Tokmak – Orikhiv – Vasylivka line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while Huliaipole is becoming a lower priority for the enemy. Large columns of equipment are being moved, including tanks.