Combined attack in Dnipro on August 30

According to preliminary monitoring data, at least three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, a group of “Kalibr” cruise missiles, and possibly several R-500 missiles were launched at the city.

Emergency response to the Russian attack is ongoing in Dnipro.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

A mobile police station has been deployed on site to receive citizens’ reports.

“The police urge citizens to be cautious: if you find fragments of drones, missiles, or suspicious objects, do not touch or move them. Move to a safe distance and report the finding by calling 102,” the authorities advised.

Investigators and prosecutors are documenting the consequences of another war crime against civilians committed by the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the grounds of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Due to a local power shortage caused by the Russian attack, electricity in Dnipro homes will be restored in shifts for five hours until damages are repaired.

A private house in Dnipro was completely destroyed as a result of the attack.

At the time of the strike, only a cat was inside, according to the owner, Dmytro. He said he was not at home that night.

“Neighbors called and said my building was on fire. I saw that part of the house was gone and the fire was spreading. Unfortunately, everything is destroyed—equipment, clothes, tools. The cat was there during the attack and is fine. It’s a miracle I wasn’t home. The house is gone; the remains need to be cleared and a new one built,” the man said.

The attack caused a fire in the house. Firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out due to the attack.

One of Dnipro’s shopping and entertainment centers, “Appolo,” was also damaged. This is a popular location among residents. The building facade was damaged, windows were broken, and there is also destruction inside.

According to staff, several windows were shattered, and chipboard panels installed after previous missile strikes were knocked down. Despite the damage, the mall plans to operate today, with most shops opening closer to midday. However, the gym and some of the most affected areas will remain closed until tomorrow.

Valeriya, a shop assistant, said she learned about the damage in the morning. She mentioned broken glass and doors inside the building.

“The glass is broken, everything in the store is overturned, everything is destroyed. Glass, doors, merchandise—all fell. The store has already suffered before. There was no one in the store; everyone was at home,” she said.

Local resident Mykhailo said it was very loud during the night, but he lives in a private house and has nowhere to hide.

“It was very loud; I heard it first, then I stopped counting, it kept going boom after boom. Where should I hide? The cellar is small, it would just bury me in there,” he said.

Buildings near the strike epicenters were left without water. Water supply is currently being restored. There are also issues with electricity supply at several hundred addresses. Work is underway to restore full power.

Municipal services have been working on nearby streets since the night, clearing debris and repairing damaged electric transport networks.

“Besides damage in the private sector, high-rise buildings mostly escaped serious damage. Once again, thanks to our air defense forces and rescuers. We continue working together with the military administration, charities, and security forces,” wrote Borys Filatov.

The city council press service specified that 11 private houses were damaged. Ten private homes in the Sobornyi district and one in the Chechelivskyi district were affected. To address the aftermath of the attack, 25 municipal workers and 12 units of special equipment were involved, the city council reported. Officials are on site to document damages and organize repairs.

“People are receiving building materials, psychological and legal support. Lists of damaged apartments are being compiled for further submission to the state ‘eRecovery’ program. If someone is not eligible for state compensation, the information will be forwarded to charitable partners, who will provide financial aid or carry out restoration work. Our main goal is to ensure no one is left without help,” said Anastasiia Ataush, deputy director of the municipal enterprise ‘Dotyk’ of Dnipro City Council.