Deep Strikes Rock Russia: Novokuybyshevsk Refinery and Rubicon UAV Base Targeted

Ukraine Defense forces struck Russia’s Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Samara region, involved in supporting the occupying army. Damage is being assessed. Rubikon UAV base also hit.

Defense forces units struck the facilities of the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Russia’s Samara region. The refinery has an annual processing capacity of 8.8 million tons and produces over 20 types of commercial products. It is involved in supporting the Russian occupying army. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

In addition, a UAV storage base of the Rubikon unit and a fuel-and-lubricants pumping station in the Donetsk region were hit.

At the Ryazan refinery, oil processing units, a petroleum products tank, and a pipeline rack were damaged.

The video shows the launch of Ukrainian “Bars” jet drones.

EMPR

Tags: