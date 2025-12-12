Defense Forces Clear Northwestern Outskirts of Kupyansk of Russian Occupiers

As of December 12, Ukrainian forces carried out a successful operation near Kupiansk, liberating Radkivka and Kindrashivka, and securing the northwestern districts of the city from occupiers.

This was first reported by the OSINT information project DeepState, according to Espreso TV.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, where fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian occupiers is ongoing. He reported this on Telegram on Friday, December 12.

“Today — the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers here are achieving results for Ukraine. Many Russians spoke about Kupiansk — we see it. I visited, greeted the guys. Thanks to every unit,” Zelenskyy said against the backdrop of ongoing explosions.

It is noted that Ukrainian units blocked the Russian grouping in Kupiansk and cleared the entire northwestern outskirts of the city.

“The operation is heavy and prolonged, as Russian enclaves still remain in the city center. There are already many clips online confirming the successful actions of the Special Operations Forces, so we are publishing only the information that is now safe to report,” analysts emphasized.

The military advanced in the Radkivka and Kindrashivka areas, brought Holubivka under fire control, and then cleared Myrne and the northwestern outskirts of Kupiansk itself.

Confirmation from “Khartiya”

Later, this information was confirmed by the press service of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Khartiya.”

According to the press release, in October–November, “Khartiya” units destroyed several battalions and assault groups from the 121st and 122nd motorized rifle regiments, the 30th engineer-sapper regiment of the 68th motorized rifle division, and the 27th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. These units were operating with support from the 7th UAV regiment and the “Rubikon” and “Doomsday” drone units.

Ukrainian forces reached the Oskil River north of Kupiansk, completely cutting off the enemy’s ground routes. “Khartiya” units liberated Radkivka, Kindrashivka, and nearby forested areas, and expelled Russian forces from several dozen houses in the northern districts of Kupiansk.

From September 22 to December 12, Ukrainian units reportedly killed 1,027 Russian soldiers, wounded 291, and captured 13.

“Fighting in the city center continues, but eventually Ukrainian Kupiansk will be fully liberated. We thank adjacent units — the 127th and 101st brigades, Special Operations Forces, Military Police, SBU ‘Alpha,’ and NPU ‘Kord’ — for precise work and effective coordination. This is our joint success!” said Colonel Ihor “Kornet” Obolenskyy, commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard “Khartiya.”

According to “Khartiya,” over 200 Russian soldiers remain in Kupiansk, now encircled. The enemy conducts daily platoon-level assaults, but the Defense Forces repel these attacks. All ground access routes to the city are blocked, and all exits from the gas pipeline, previously used by Russian units for maneuvering, are under fire control. Enemy resupply is currently carried out exclusively by drones.

Ukrainian forces continue clearing the city while up to 500 civilians remain in Kupiansk, whom the Russian side is reportedly trying to use as “human shields.”

On December 9, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyy reported that Ukrainian forces hold positions north of Pokrovske and continue defending the city despite informational pressure and Russian disinformation attempts.