Ukrainian forces continue to defend northern Pokrovsk amid intense urban fighting, stopping Russian advances, while both sides use drones and reinforcements.

Defense forces continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk. In its area, as well as near Myrnohrad, Ukrainian defenders are actively blocking the occupiers’ attempts to assemble assault infantry groups and advance by bypassing, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Facebook, according to LB.ua.

In both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Ukrainian service members continue to hold their designated positions. Syrskyi assured that Ukrainian commanders understand the importance of preserving the lives and health of the defenders.

“To this end, during a meeting with our commanders, we clarified issues of coordinated employment, support for advancement, and the timely rotation of units carrying out search-and-assault actions to detect and eliminate the enemy,” the Commander-in-Chief said.

Oleksandr Syrskyi added that he adopted a number of decisions regarding combat command and the provision of forces and equipment.

Redis and Madyar. Photo: Commander-in-Chief on Facebook

Recently, Russia announced that it had fully taken control of Pokrovsk – a city to which it had deployed significant forces. However, Ukraine denied these claims.

Yesterday, the 7th Air Assault Corps, which is defending Pokrovsk, reported that the Russians are storming the northern part of the city.

The situation is also severe in Vovchansk and Kupiansk.

Fighting for Pokrovsk

In August 2025, the president reported that Russia had amassed its largest grouping in the Pokrovsk direction – around 100,000 troops. Ukraine was aware that the enemy was preparing an offensive.

In October, he stated that the enemy had been tasked with storming the Pokrovsk positions “at any cost.” On October 16, the General Staff reported that “stabilization measures” were ongoing in Pokrovsk itself. This effectively meant that the enemy had penetrated the city.

On October 17, the Air Assault Forces reported on the situation in the city. The defenders said that the enemy was shooting at civilians in Pokrovsk.

On October 27, the Air Assault Forces said that urban fighting was continuing in Pokrovsk. The enemy had dispersed across different parts of the city, and efforts were being made to locate and destroy them. At the same time, Russia maintained fire control over the logistical routes, making the delivery of food, ammunition, and personnel reinforcements extremely difficult, as well as troop withdrawals.

On October 30, the president said that the situation in Pokrovsk was difficult and that the Russians were indeed controlling logistics with drones, but on the other hand, the Defense Forces were doing the same.

To reinforce Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk direction, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov went to the area.

As of November 3, the Defense Forces were attempting to clear the city. They stopped the expansion of Russian presence in the northern part of the city and prevented the road to Rodynske from being cut off.

On November 4, Deep State analysts reported that the situation in Pokrovsk was critical. The enemy had begun establishing positions there and was controlling almost the entire city with drones.

On November 7, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported that the enemy would try to shift the direction of attack toward Myrnohrad, while in Pokrovsk they had suppressed activity in anticipation of reinforcements. On the same day, the president once again acknowledged the difficult situation in Pokrovsk.