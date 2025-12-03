Russian drone attacks on Ternivka killed two men and injured three others, damaging homes and vehicles, while additional strikes hit Synelnykove and Nikopol districts.

At night on 3 December, Russian forces attacked Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district with drones, reported the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, accoding to Radio Svoboda.

“Men aged 43 and 50 were killed. Three more people were injured and all were hospitalised. A 65-year-old man and woman are in critical condition. An 18-year-old young man is in moderate condition. A fire broke out. A private house was partially destroyed and six more were damaged. Garages and cars were mangled. One car was completely destroyed,” the statement said.

Russian forces also attacked the Synelnykove district and the Nikopol area, damaging infrastructure, but no casualties were reported, Haivanenko added.

Russian troops regularly attack Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons — strike UAVs, missiles, glide bombs, and MLRS.

Russia’s leadership denies that its army deliberately strikes civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian towns and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water facilities.

Ukrainian authorities and international organisations classify these attacks as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and stress that they are deliberate.

