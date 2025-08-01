Drone Strikes Hit Three Russian Regions, Damaging Radio Factory and Railway

Ukrainian drones Struck strategic targets in several russian regions, including Penza and Volgograd.

Ukrainian drone strikes affected several russian regions, including the Volgograd region, damage the railway was recorded, which led to restricted train traffic.

In Russia’s Penza region, a drone strike hit the JSC “Radiozavod” facility, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

He noted that this plant is a key component of Russia’s military-industrial complex, specializing in the production of advanced communication systems for Russian forces.

Overnight, drones also targeted a railway and a logistics hub in the city of Salsk, Rostov region. Kovalenko stated that this hub serves as a crucial base for transferring resources, fuel, ammunition, and other supplies to the front line in Donetsk region, as well as southward to occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia region.

Kovalenko added that JSC “Radiozavod” manufactures mobile command units, automated combat control systems, and radio stations for the Ground Forces, Airborne Forces, and Strategic Missile Forces, along with upgraded command and staff vehicles based on armored platforms.

Additionally, a drone attack was reported in the Volgograd region. Regional governor Andrey Bocharov said the strike damaged a section of railway near the Tinguta station, leading to disruptions in train traffic.

A fire also broke out in the region, and Bocharov noted there are issues with gas supply in the area.

