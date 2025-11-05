Drones Attack Oil Refineries in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region: Authorities Report Minor Damage

Drones targeted oil refineries in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, causing minor damage. Governor Mykhailo Yevrayev reported no casualties, and authorities say the situation is now contained.

Governor Mykhailo Yevrayev reported the incident, as cited by Censor.NET.

In the morning, he warned of UAV threats. Later, he shared the attack’s consequences.

“As a result of the enemy UAV attack on the energy infrastructure of Yaroslavl region, minor damage was inflicted on oil refineries in two districts. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The consequences have now been contained,” Yevrayev said.

What happened before?

Authorities in Russia’s Vladimir region reported that critical infrastructure was hit during the night of November 5. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention the incident in its regional report.

Explosions were also heard overnight in the Russian city of Orel, particularly near the thermal power plant area.