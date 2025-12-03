Drones Strike Oil Depots in Russia’s Tambov and Voronezh Regions

A fire broke out at oil depots in Russia’s Tambov region, and fuel tanks were also damaged in the Voronezh region as a result of a drone attack on the night of December 3.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: Governors of Tambov region Yevgen Pervyshov and Voronezh region Olexander Gusev, Russian Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

Pervyshov said: “On the night of December 3, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Tambov region after UAV debris fell… Fire crews and law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene. All necessary forces and resources have been deployed.”

Details: Authorities in Voronezh region also reported the drone attack and subsequent damage.

Gusev said: “Four unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed in the sky over Voronezh and two districts of the region… There are no casualties. In one district, a few fuel tanks were slightly damaged by a downed UAV, but no fire occurred.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian drones. Specifically, 26 drones were reportedly shot down over Belgorod region, 22 over Bryansk, 21 over Kursk, 16 over Rostov, 7 over Astrakhan, 6 over Saratov, and 4 over Voronezh regions of Russia.

Background:

On December 1, drones attacked the city of Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia, with explosions heard near the Dagdizel defense plant.