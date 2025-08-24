Druzhba Oil Pipeline Cut: Strike on Nikolske Station Halts Russia’s Key Pipeline

On the night of August 18, units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces’ unmanned systems, together with other defense forces, stop the Druzhba oil pipeline operation while struck the the Nikolske pumping station in Russia’s Tambov region.

A fire broke out at the facility after the strike, and oil pumping through the Druzhba main pipeline was completely stopped.

The General Staff noted that the Nikolske station is part of Russia’s economic infrastructure and is used to supply Russian occupation forces. They emphasized that the Defense Forces are systematically reducing Russia’s military-economic potential to achieve a complete end to aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: “Ukraine’s Defense Forces are consistently working to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation in order to achieve a complete cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine.”

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó again accused Ukraine of an “attack” on the pipeline, which caused a “halt in oil supplies” to his country.

The Hungarian diplomat did not specify the pipeline’s name, but it is likely the Druzhba – the historic route for Urals crude (a type of Russian oil that makes up over 50% of Hungary’s imports).

Last week, Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an “important distribution station” of the Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region.

