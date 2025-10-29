The “East” group clarified that as of October 29, no Russian forces are in Myrnohrad. The city and surroundings remain fully controlled by Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The command of Operation Task Force “East” issued an important clarification regarding the situation in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. The military assured that as of October 29, there are no Russian occupation forces in this settlement. It was reported by OBOZ.UA.

They also noted that the situation in Myrnohrad and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was stated in a Facebook post by Operation Task Force “East”.

Fighting for Myrnohrad

On the eve, the spokesperson of the communications department of Operation Task Force “East”, Captain Hryhoriy Shapoval, stated on the national telemarathon on October 28 that Russian invaders had already entered Myrnohrad. However, later Operation Task Force “East” assured that Shapoval “misspoke, referring to the situation in Pokrovsk.”

“The enemy is not in Myrnohrad. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The spokesperson of Operation Task Force “East”, in yesterday’s comment on the National Telemarathon, misspoke, referring to the situation in Pokrovsk. Please take this information into account in further coverage of events in the combat areas,” the statement reads.

Fighting for Myrnohrad continues. Photo: Screenshot

What Preceded It

On the evening of October 28, the spokesperson of Operation Task Force “East”, Hryhoriy Shapoval, said that Russian occupation forces on the Pokrovsk direction had broken through to the outskirts of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. He noted that the situation was “quite difficult,” with “heavy street fighting” continuing in the city.

Myrnohrad is a city in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and the administrative center of the Myrnohrad city community. Before the full-scale invasion, the community had a population of 50,000, and according to the head of the city military administration, Yuriy Tretyak, at the beginning of last year’s evacuation there were 30,000 residents. As of October 25, he said, at least 1,500 residents remained in the community. The city itself has no water or electricity supply. Humanitarian aid to Myrnohrad stopped last summer due to constant shelling and the approach of the front line.

Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. Photo: deepstatemap

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the leadership of the aggressor country, Russia, set a task for its army to occupy Pokrovsk a year ago. Even today, despite having an advantage in manpower, the enemy has not achieved the desired result.

As reported by OBOZ.UA, in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration area, the Russian occupation army is increasing its offensive efforts. Overall, the situation on this section of the front remains difficult.