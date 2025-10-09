Energy Under Fire: Russian Drone and Missile Attacks Cut Power Across Ukraine

Russian forces carried out a combined strike on critical infrastructure, targeting Ukraine’s energy sector. As a result of the attack, equipment was damaged, and the situation remains difficult in two regions.

This was reported by Channel 24, citing the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, which shared details about the consequences of the enemy’s deliberate strike.

Consequences for the energy sector

According to the ministry, equipment belonging to Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo was damaged in the attack. Unfortunately, this led to power outages affecting a significant number of consumers in the regional center and Zaporizhzhia district.

A difficult situation is also reported in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, with the latter again coming under enemy attack. Scheduled rolling blackouts continue there due to previous damage.

At the moment, energy workers are working to reduce power restrictions. The ministry assured that emergency repair and restoration works are ongoing to restore electricity to cities and towns as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Energy thanked Ukrainian energy workers who, risking their own lives, continue to perform their duties and ensure the functioning of the power system, the statement added.

Russia strikes the energy sector

Chernihiv was attacked by Shahed drones. The Nizhyn area and the Semenivka community were also targeted. One strike hit an industrial facility, causing a fire. The enemy also hit an energy infrastructure site, prompting emergency power outages in the region.

Some districts of Lviv, including Riasne and Levandivka, were also left without electricity. Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances. No additional details have been released yet, but further information is expected to be provided later.

Meanwhile, in the Sumy region, there are currently no scheduled or emergency blackout timetables in effect. However, the regional power company reported that planned or emergency local outages may still occur daily for various reasons.

