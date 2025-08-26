First – Ever Drone Siege in History: Russian FPVs Unfolds on Kherson – Mykolaiv Highway

First ever in history drone siege, a significant escalation in military tactics has taken place as Russian FPV drones have initiated a siege on the critical Kherson-Mykolaiv highway. This development marks a notable moment in modern warfare, showcasing the increasing reliance on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to exert control over key transport routes.

Residents are urged to avoid the Kherson – Mykolaiv highway as russian occupiers are attacking it with drones round the clock.

The authorities of the Kherson region are urging residents to avoid traveling along the Kherson–Mykolaiv highway, as Russian invaders have begun actively attacking it with drones. On the morning of August 26, the occupiers wounded two people.

Since August 25 evening, we have observed high activity of russian drones along the M-14 Kherson – Mykolaiv highway. The enemy is deliberately attacking civilian vehicles. Therefore, Kherson officials strongly urge do not travel this route unless absolutely necessary.

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that at around 07:00 AM, Russian forces attacked another car with a drone on this highway between the villages of Klapaya and Chornobaivka.

As a result of the enemy strike, a 47-year-old medical director and a 38-year-old doctor from one of the healthcare institutions were injured.

As of this morning, traffic restrictions possible on the Kherson – Mykolaiv highway. If Russian drones detected, the road will be temporarily closed. We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation” – Kherson Military Administration informs.

Meantime, American journalist Zarina Zabrisky reports urges that real russian drone seige has started on the Kherson – Mykolaiv highway. She informs that russian FPV drones attempt to cut the only road connecting Kherson with the rest of Ukraine.

🚨Reporting first-ever drone siege in history.



Russian FPV drones try to cut off the only road connecting Kherson to the rest of Ukraine by striking vehicles



Just today, 2 cars destroyed in an hour



Ukrainians respond by installing drone tunnels and driving with drone detectors pic.twitter.com/fHwICPWfAL — Zarina Zabrisky 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ZarinaZabrisky) August 25, 2025

EMPR has published earlier that Kherson is being encircled by russian drones. According to journalist of suspilne from Kherson, Ivan Antypenko, throughout July, Russian drones have been systematically attacking several sections of the road. A truck has already been destroyed, and several civilian vehicles damaged. Drone-destroyed vehicles have been recorded on the Kherson – Mykolaiv highway. Throughout July, Russian forces have been massively attacking several segments of this road. A truck has already been burned, and several civilian vehicles hit. The enemy clearly wants to take control of this road, as large portions of the Maryanske–Beryslav route or the road to Snihurivka are already under their control.

This means we are effectively losing a significant part of the right bank – civilian activity that still seemed possible as recently as 2023.

EMPR

Tags: