Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Russian Filanovsky oil platform in the Caspian Sea. This is the first historical attack on Russian oil infrastructure in this region.

Informed sources in the SBU told Suspilne about this.

According to sources, the operation was carried out by fighters from the “Alpha” Special Operations Center.

“At least four hits on the offshore platform were recorded. As a result of the attack, oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it services was stopped,” the source said.

The damaged platform belongs to Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves are estimated at 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

The extracted products were exported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

