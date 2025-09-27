IAEA Demands That Russia De-occupy Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomed this decision.

The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine. Sixty-two member states voted in favor.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

The document calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all unauthorized military and other personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The resolution reaffirms that the ZNPP and all nuclear facilities in Ukraine must operate under the full sovereign control of the competent Ukrainian authorities.

In addition, the resolution confirmed the mandate and continuous work of the Agency’s mission at the ZNPP – despite Russia’s ongoing attempts to undermine its activities.

The Ministry of Energy regards this document as a step toward restoring nuclear safety.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the adoption of the resolution on the safety of the ZNPP.

“For the third year in a row, the IAEA General Conference has adopted a decision that clearly reaffirms: the international community does not and will not recognize Russia’s attempts to legitimize the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” the statement said.

The MFA announced further cooperation with the Agency to ensure the full implementation of the adopted decisions and called on IAEA member states to intensify political and practical support to assist Ukraine during the winter period and to promote the safe operation of all nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Reminder: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – the largest in Europe – has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022.

EMPR

