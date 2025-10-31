IAEA Reports Damage to Facilities Critical for Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety

During the massive shelling on October 30, Russians damaged substations critical to nuclear safety in Ukraine, — IAEA

The South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants lost access to one of their external power lines.

The Rivne Nuclear Power Plant reduced the output of two of its four units at the request of the power system operator.

“The threats to nuclear safety remain very real and constant. I once again call for maximum military restraint in areas near nuclear facilities and respect for the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

