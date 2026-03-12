Kharkiv and Region Hit by Russian Night Drone Attack, Rescuers Struck in Follow-Up Strike

As a result of massive UAV attacks on Kharkiv and the region, three people were killed and 16 were injured. The enemy struck rescuers twice while they were extinguishing fires.

During the night, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and the region with drones. While dealing with the aftermath, rescuers were hit by two follow-up strikes. Over the past day in the region, three people were killed and 16 were injured in enemy attacks, including a 6-year-old child, emergency services and regional authorities reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, on March 12 between 04:10 and 05:00 Russian forces launched at least eight drone strikes on the village of Zolochiv in Bohodukhiv district. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used Geran-2, Molniya, and FPV drones. A cultural center, administrative buildings, shops, warehouses, and equipment belonging to an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported that overnight the enemy also attacked other settlements in the Kharkiv region with drones.

“Hits were recorded in the Zolochiv, Malynivka, and Velykyi Burluk communities, as well as in Kharkiv,” the DSNS said.

“Several fires broke out. A 39-year-old woman was injured, and infrastructure facilities and private homes were damaged,” the DSNS added.

“While firefighters were extinguishing the fires, the Russians carried out two follow-up strikes. A fire tanker was damaged, but rescuers were not injured. DSNS units are involved in the response,” the service said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on March 11 at about 19:20 in Chuhuiv a drone, preliminarily identified as a Geran-2, hit a private residential house. Part of the house was destroyed and a fire broke out. The homeowner was killed, while two women were injured.

In addition, on March 11 at about 14:00 in Merefa a drone, also preliminarily a Geran-2, attacked a residential area. Houses and cars were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was injured. Another woman and a 6-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions. Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov clarified that another man was also injured there.

Earlier on March 11, Russian drones of the same type also attacked Derhachi, damaging residential property.

According to Syniehubov, over the past day Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy strikes.

“As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and 16 were injured, including a child,” the regional governor said.

According to him, in Kharkiv two men aged 45 and 50 were killed, while three women and four men were injured. The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city with drones.

The regional police added that in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv a civilian enterprise was destroyed by the strike, and that during the night Russian forces continued attacking the city.