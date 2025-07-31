Russia launches devastating overnight missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Residential infrastructure hit across Ukraine. Since last night, Ukrainian emergency crews – rescuers, firefighters, medics, and essential services – have been working tirelessly at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes.

The regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblast were all targeted.

However, the capital city of Kyiv bore the brunt of the massive assault.

Numerous residential structures were damaged. In one of Kyiv’s residential districts, an entire section of a multi-story apartment building was destroyed. As of now, six deaths have been confirmed, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. Dozens of people have been injured, and all are receiving the necessary medical and psychological support.

According to official data, Russia launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles during the attack. Ukraine continues working to fully implement all existing agreements aimed at protecting civilian lives and strengthening national defense.

Kyiv city military administration head Timur Tkachenko reveals that they wait in fear for medics to report: +1, +2, injured child, child killed. How many were rescued, freed from rubble, treated, hospitalized.

For this moment it is known about seven dead and 82 injured. 44 are in hospitals. A six-year-old boy died in the ambulance – they couldn’t bring him back. At least 10 injured children, 5 of them hospitalized. A five-month-old baby girl was wounded — hit by the Russians. These figures are not final.

The Russians did this.

Over a hundred damaged sites: residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, hospitals, a university – these are the targets of Russian strikes. A direct missile hit destroyed an entire entrance of a nine-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Once again. This is the enemy’s style.

Today, once again, in the places where Russians destroy Ukrainian people and homes with their missiles and drones, everyone is working – to pull out the dead as quickly as possible, to help the hundreds of injured as soon as possible.

Tkachenko thanks Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Head of the State Emergency Service Andrii Danyk for their assistance on the ground and coordination. For standing with us. I thank all our rescuers for every fast, fearless action. Over 300 unarmed heroes are involved.

Together with the heads of the affected districts – Serhii Movenko, Heorhii Zantaraya, Oleksandr Sazanovych, and Sofiia Dunaievska – we are working directly to ensure that the response centers can receive and assist all our people. All volunteers and organizations who stood with us after previous attacks – are back again, – Tkachenko summarizes.

Once again, the World has witnessed Russia’s brutal response to Ukraine’s and its Western allies’ efforts to pursue peace. These latest attacks are not just military actions – they are deliberate, high-profile killings. This proves that peace is impossible without strength.

