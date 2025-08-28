Kyiv Hit Hard: Damage Reported at More Than 20 Locations After Russian Attack

Russia launched combined strikes from multiple directions on Kyiv. And systematically – guided onto ordinary residential buildings. This night it was decoys, “herber” drones, shaheds, ballistic and cruise missiles, aa well as “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration as of now, the consequences of the russian attack on Kyiv are recorded at more than 20 locations in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

Significant damage has been sustained in residential areas of the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Darnytskyi district: A direct hit destroyed part of a five-story residential building. A rescue operation is ongoing — efforts are underway to free people trapped under the rubble. A 9-story and a 16-story apartment block, a private house, a parking lot, and a kindergarten were also damaged.

BREAKING A residential building in Kyiv after Russian attack!

Dniprovskyi district: A 25-story apartment building was damaged; a drone hit the yard next to a 9-story block, and cars are burning. Dozens of vehicles have been damaged at several locations.

Solomianskyi district: A private residential house caught fire; the fire has been localized.

Shevchenkivskyi district: Suffered heavy damage. Several non-residential buildings, offices, and civilians’ cars were hit.

Holosiivskyi district: Fires broke out at several locations in the morning following the attack. More than 10 buildings with shattered windows, and cars were damaged.

Desnianskyi district: Damage was also recorded in non-residential areas.

Obolonskyi district: Damage has been confirmed.

Altogether in Kyiv, the number of damaged objects will again reach about a hundred, with thousands of broken windows. A shopping center in the city center was also damaged.

At several locations across the city, debris from downed targets was found. Rescuers are working on each site. Residents are urged not to approach such objects and immediately call 101 or 102.

A five-story building after the attack by russian federation

According to preliminary information, at least 4 Kyiv residents were killed and 24 injured with varying degrees of severity. Among the dead is a 14-year-old girl. Among the injured are at least five children, aged between 7 and 17. New data continues to arrive.

Kyiv, scary. People under the rubble are begging for help.

Earlier, the city major Vitaliy Klychko as of 5:20 a.m., following the massive enemy attack on the capital in the night of August 28:

12 people were injured. Eleven of them, including two children aged 7 and 10, were hospitalized. One person was treated at the scene.

Darnytskyi district : Residential buildings were damaged, including destruction from the first to the fifth floors of a five-story building. Drone debris fell onto the roof of a 9-story apartment block, causing a fire. Non-residential buildings also caught fire.

: Residential buildings were damaged, including destruction from the first to the fifth floors of a five-story building. Drone debris fell onto the roof of a 9-story apartment block, causing a fire. Non-residential buildings also caught fire. Dniprovskyi district : Debris fell on a three-story office building, sparking a fire. Fires also broke out in 25-story and 9-story residential buildings. Drone debris fell onto a kindergarten yard, causing another fire. Cars burned in a parking lot.

: Debris fell on a three-story office building, sparking a fire. Fires also broke out in 25-story and 9-story residential buildings. Drone debris fell onto a kindergarten yard, causing another fire. Cars burned in a parking lot. Shevchenkivskyi district : A residential building caught fire; non-residential buildings, a school, and an office block were damaged.

: A residential building caught fire; non-residential buildings, a school, and an office block were damaged. Sviatoshynskyi district : A Russian drone fell into the yard of a 9-story residential building. No damage reported.

: A Russian drone fell into the yard of a 9-story residential building. No damage reported. Solomianskyi district : Debris caused a fire in a private house.

: Debris caused a fire in a private house. Desnianskyi district: Debris was recorded falling.

Emergency services are working at the sites.

