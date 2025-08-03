Kyiv Obtains Secret Intelligence on Russia’s Newest Nuclear Submarine Cruiser

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence in Kyiv has obtained classified data on Russia’s newest nuclear submarine cruiser.

Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) have obtained internal documentation concerning Russia’s newest submarine – the K-555 Knyaz Pozharsky, a strategic nuclear-powered submarine.

It was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR). According to the agency, the obtained materials include:

Crew lists of the submarine, including information about positions, qualifications, and physical fitness levels;

Combat instructions for the crew;

The ship’s combat layout, diagrams of its survivability systems, and the organizational structure of the crew;

Cabin and compartment regulations for the crew, instructions on transferring the wounded and cargo, towing procedures, and other operational protocols;

Engineering documentation, including a report on the inspection of a deformed radio beacon, with the names of commission members and the companies involved in the investigation.

“Also, the intelligence officers obtained an extract from the Pozharsky ship’s schedule book. This voluminous document regulates the daily combat and everyday operations of the vessel.”

The Project 955A “Borei-A” submarines are one of the key elements of the Kremlin’s so-called nuclear triad. These submarines have 16 launch tubes for R-30 “Bulava-30” intercontinental ballistic missiles, each capable of carrying up to 10 warheads.

The strategic submarine Knyaz Pozharsky joined the 31st submarine division of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy on July 24, 2025. Its permanent base is in the Murmansk region.

The “Pozharsky” was sent on combat duty by the Kremlin’s leader, Vladimir Putin.

