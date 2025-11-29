Russian attack has left the city of Fastiv in the Kyiv region completely without electricity, according to Kyiv Regional Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk.

Damage was recorded in five districts. Fastiv’s critical infrastructure has switched to backup power, with water, gas, and communication systems still functioning.

In Brovary district, six apartment buildings were damaged, including one with a collapsed floor between the 8th and 9th levels, along with private homes, garages, cars, and a shopping center.

Photo: SES in Kyiv region

Private houses were also damaged in Obukhiv, Vyshhorod, and Bucha districts.

According to updated information, destruction has been recorded in five districts of the region.

In the Brovary district, six apartment buildings were damaged. In one of them, the ceiling between the 8th and 9th floors collapsed. Fifty-two people were evacuated, including three children.

Private houses, more than 20 garage units, cars, and a shopping center building were also damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, two private houses and a production facility were damaged.

Photo: SES in Kyiv region

Additionally, private houses were damaged in the Vyshhorod and Bucha districts.

“As a result of the enemy attack, the city of Fastiv has been temporarily cut off from power. Critical infrastructure has now switched to backup power. Water supply, sewage, gas supply, and communication systems are functioning. ‘Points of Invincibility’ are ready to operate.”

The head of the Regional Military Administration urged residents to remain in shelters until the air-raid alert is lifted.

EMPR

Tags: