Kyiv Under Attack: Deadly Russian Strike Hits Residential Areas Overnight
Kyiv Under Attack: Deadly Russian Strike Hits Residential Areas Overnight

July 31 – Kyiv came under attack overnight as Russian forces launched a barrage of drones and missiles on the capital. The strike left a trail of destruction across multiple districts and caused significant civilian casualties.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a residential building entrance was destroyed. Emergency services are currently on-site conducting search-and-rescue operations. Several non-residential buildings were also reported on fire.

In Solomianskyi district, several apartments were damaged and vehicles caught fire. Fires and destruction were also recorded at multiple commercial properties.

In Holosiivskyi district, damage was reported to several buildings, including a school and a kindergarten.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, the blast wave shattered windows in the pediatric wing of a medical facility.

As of now, more than 50 people have been reported injured, with 29 hospitalized.

At least 6 people have been confirmed dead, though that number may rise as search efforts continue – particularly in Sviatoshynskyi, where part of a residential building collapsed entirely.

Emergency medical teams remain deployed across the affected areas, responding to calls and transporting the wounded.

Temporary aid centers have been established to assist those affected.

Kyiv authorities have pledged financial assistance for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

This includes compensation for temporary housing rentals.

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?