Kyiv Under Attack: Deadly Russian Strike Hits Residential Areas Overnight

July 31 – Kyiv came under attack overnight as Russian forces launched a barrage of drones and missiles on the capital. The strike left a trail of destruction across multiple districts and caused significant civilian casualties.

Kyiv, after the russian attack tonight.

“Friends, behind me is the building that was hit by a missile…"

Many dead and wounded. pic.twitter.com/K9vvsaxId3 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 31, 2025

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a residential building entrance was destroyed. Emergency services are currently on-site conducting search-and-rescue operations. Several non-residential buildings were also reported on fire.

KMVA: The enemy launched a missile strike after a prolonged alert in Kyiv, affecting Shevchenkivskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts. Residential buildings damaged. pic.twitter.com/Ykitpnj9ck — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 31, 2025

In Solomianskyi district, several apartments were damaged and vehicles caught fire. Fires and destruction were also recorded at multiple commercial properties.

In Holosiivskyi district, damage was reported to several buildings, including a school and a kindergarten.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, the blast wave shattered windows in the pediatric wing of a medical facility.

As of now, more than 50 people have been reported injured, with 29 hospitalized.

At least 6 people have been confirmed dead, though that number may rise as search efforts continue – particularly in Sviatoshynskyi, where part of a residential building collapsed entirely.

6 killed and 50 injured in Kyiv are known so far after Russia massive missile and drone strike pic.twitter.com/DBl47UQKlb — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) July 31, 2025

Emergency medical teams remain deployed across the affected areas, responding to calls and transporting the wounded.

Temporary aid centers have been established to assist those affected.

Kyiv authorities have pledged financial assistance for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

This includes compensation for temporary housing rentals.

