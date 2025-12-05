Major Fire Erupts in Kharkiv After Enemy Attack

Russian strike drones hit a facility in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district on December 4, causing multiple fires over 500 sq meters, quickly extinguished with no casualties.

As a result of Russian strikes in the Osnovianskyi district, several fire outbreaks occurred over a large area.

On the evening of December 4, Russian forces carried out an attack with strike drones on a facility in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district. The strikes caused multiple fire outbreaks over a significant area, according to Korrespondent.net, citing the State Emergency Service.

The total fire area reached 500 square meters. Prompt actions by SES firefighting and rescue units allowed the fires to be quickly contained and completely extinguished. Pyrotechnic and medical teams of the SES were also involved in mitigating the attack’s aftermath.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries among the population.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

Recall that on the evening of December 4, Russian forces launched strike drones across Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv.