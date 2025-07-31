Deadly Night in Kyiv: Russian Attack Flattens Building with 54 Homes

City Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reveals on the russian combined attack on Kyiv on Jul 30, 2025.

Another massive combined attack – missiles and drones – struck Kyiv overnight, with Russian forces targeting residential buildings.

One of the most heavily hit areas is Sviatoshynskyi district, where an entire apartment block entrance was destroyed. The building housed 54 apartments.

As of now, six deaths have been confirmed at this site alone. Authorities do not rule out the possibility that more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Over 50 residents have sought medical or emergency assistance so far.

Emergency response hubs have been deployed across Kyiv to provide support to those affected. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged all victims to reach out, emphasizing that no one will be left alone in the face of this tragedy.

The Kyiv city administration is providing both temporary housing and financial assistance to those impacted by the attack.

There are also casualties in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, a residential building was directly hit and destroyed by a Russian missile during the night.

Tragically, two people lost their lives in that building. Windows were shattered in nearby homes.

Emergency response centers have been set up, and assistance is being provided. The Kyiv city authorities will work as quickly as possible to restore roofs, doors, and windows in all damaged buildings, Klitschko stated.

There are also fatalities in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, where a residential building was heavily damaged in the enemy attack.

At this time, a total of six people have been confirmed dead in the capital. Among the victims is a six-year-old boy.

Nine children were injured – the highest number of child casualties in a single night in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, – mayor Klitschko admitted.

