During the night of December 11, nearly 300 drones attacked Moscow, Novgorod, and Smolensk regions, hitting industrial sites and prompting flight cancellations, while Russia reported dozens intercepted.

On the night of December 11, Russia was massively attacked by drones, with UAVs targeting Moscow, Novgorod, and Smolensk regions. This was reported by local authorities and the Russian outlet ASTRA, as cited by Liga.net.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported from the evening of December 10 until the morning of the 11th that supposedly 32 drones were shot down over the Russian capital.

He did not report on the consequences of the attack, as is typical for Russian authorities, mentioning only “falling debris” after the “shootdowns.”

Aeroflot announced the rescheduling and cancellation of some flights due to airspace restrictions.

ASTRA, citing locals, reported that Velykyy Novgorod in Novgorod region was also under a drone attack, which caused a fire.

Locals claim that the mineral fertilizer plant “Acron” was attacked; however, ASTRA’s OSINT analyst notes that the filming location is 8 km from the plant. The area of the potential fire overlaps with Acron, but the footage cannot confirm a fire at the plant.

Drones also reached Dorogobuzh in Smolensk region. ASTRA, citing eyewitnesses, reports that the enterprise PJSC “Dorogobuzh” was targeted. This company produces mineral fertilizers and industrial products.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a total of 287 drones supposedly shot down or intercepted. Most (118) were over Bryansk region. Over Moscow region – 40, of which 32 were heading to the Russian capital. Over Novgorod region, the Russian military counted 19 drones, and over Smolensk – six.

Russia is under drone attacks almost every night. On the night of December 9, residents of Cheboksary in Chuvashia reported explosions.

On December 9, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is already using domestically produced “Sapsan” ballistic missiles for strikes.

