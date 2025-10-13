Massive Russian Missile Barrage Leaves Ukraine in Darkness and Destruction

Russian missile barrage causes widespread damage and power outages in Ukraine. Consequences of the massive attack. Official information.

Damage to energy facilities. The most critical situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv region, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions.

Thermal power plant equipment has been seriously damaged.

Emergency power outages are occurring in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Kyiv: currently, more than 5,800 residential buildings are without electricity. The private sector, especially on the left bank, is also without power. There is a serious problem with water supply here as well. On the right bank, electricity and water are largely unavailable in Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. In other districts, there are isolated outages. A drop in water supply pressure is being recorded almost everywhere.

Kaniv: currently, traffic over the hydroelectric dam is blocked. The blast wave damaged at least seven multi-story buildings, a kindergarten, and a school. In Cherkasy region, emergency power outages have been partially applied.

Poltava region: an energy infrastructure facility was damaged. The region has implemented 10 stages of emergency power outage schedules and a special emergency outage schedule.

Kirovohrad region: the water pumping station of OKVP “Dnipro-Kirovohrad” in Svitlovodsk has been shut down. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced.

Dnipropetrovsk region: explosions occurred in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. The energy infrastructure was targeted. Emergency power outages are in effect in Dnipro and the region.

Zaporizhzhia: traffic is partially restricted due to the DniproHES. Gas supply has been disrupted. A large number of residential buildings were damaged – 12 multi-story buildings and 8 private houses.

Chernihiv region: in Nizhyn district, a strike drone attacked an energy infrastructure facility. A locomotive and railway infrastructure were also damaged.

There are casualties.

