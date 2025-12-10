Massive Strike on Ananyiv — Biggest Since Invasion, Critical Infrastructure Targeted

On the night of December 10, Russia twice attacked Ananyiv in the Odesa region with strike drones. The first explosions occurred around 11 p.m. Critical infrastructure facilities came under attack. There were no casualties.

This was reported by Yuriy Tyshchenko, head of the Ananyiv community, according to Suspilne.

“The enemy attacked our territory almost continuously, targeting critical infrastructure facilities. I want to emphasize the most important thing: residential buildings and civilians were not affected,” the community head noted.

Fire in Ananyiv after shelling on the night of December 10, 2025. Yuriy Tyshchenko

Local residents counted more than 30 impacts. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, this has been the largest attack experienced by the Ananyiv community.

“More than five units of equipment and over 20 personnel were involved in eliminating the consequences of the incident. Rescuers and special services promptly carried out the necessary work, which made it possible to quickly localize the damage and take control of the situation. The situation is under control, and there is no threat to the population,” said Mykhailo Lazarenko, head of the Podilsk District Military Administration.

The press service of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in the Odesa region reported that as a result of the attack on the night of December 10, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the region. A warehouse building was also damaged.

A rescuer at the scene of the fire after the shelling of Ananyiv on December 10, 2025. Odesa region SES

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, an infrastructure facility was hit. A warehouse building sustained local damage and caught fire, which was extinguished by rescuers. No injuries were reported. Critical infrastructure continues to operate as normal.

What Is Known About the Drone Attack on Odesa Region on the Night of December 10

An air raid alert due to the threat of strike drones in the Odesa region lasted for more than three and a half hours — from 10:04 p.m. to 1:42 a.m. As of 10:27 p.m., according to the Ukrainian Air Force, drone groups from the Kherson region were flying toward the Black Sea. At 10:40 p.m., it was reported that drones from the sea were heading toward Pivdenne in the Odesa region and Berezanka in the Mykolaiv region.

At 10:57 p.m., the military reported that drones were flying along the border between the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, heading north. At 11:47 p.m., drones were detected moving toward Ananyiv. In addition, there were drone groups maneuvering near the Tenderiv Spit.

At 12:19 a.m., the Air Force warned about new drone groups heading toward Odesa or Chornomorske. As of 12:50 a.m., drone groups in the Odesa region were flying past Ivanivka to the north.