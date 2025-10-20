Missiles and Shaheds: Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Rail and Port Infrastructure

Russia attacked Ukraine with three ballistic missiles and 60 strike drones. Ukraine’s logistics infrastructure, including railways and ports, was targeted.

On the night of Monday, October 20, Russia launched three “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles and 60 strike drones, including Shahed, Gerbera, and other types. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, by 9 a.m., air defense had shot down or suppressed 38 Russian drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

It was reported by DW.

At the same time, preliminary data recorded the impact of three ballistic missiles and 20 strike drones at 12 locations.

Strikes on railways and port facilities

According to Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine’s Recovery and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, the Russians attacked Ukraine’s logistics infrastructure at night, targeting railways and port facilities.

“In Chernihiv region, a traction substation of Ukrzaliznytsia was hit. During the night, railway energy specialists began repairing the damage, but the enemy directed drones to the restoration site. Thanks to the monitoring system, workers were evacuated to a safe place in time – no one was injured. Train traffic is ensured, and reserve locomotives are in operation,” Kuleba noted.

On the morning of October 20, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that due to a Russian attack on railway infrastructure in the Sumy direction, several trains are running with delays.

According to Kuleba, port infrastructure was also attacked. “Some facilities and buildings were damaged. Fires were quickly contained. Port workers were in shelters, so fortunately, there were no casualties. Currently, several ports are not accepting trains; they are being redirected across the network and will depart when ready,” he said. Kuleba did not name the affected port, but several local media outlets in Odesa reported strikes on infrastructure at the “Pivdennyi” port near Odesa. Media also reported the alleged destruction of a storage tank at the Shebelynka gas processing plant in Andriivka, Kharkiv region.

Extensive damage to an energy facility in Chernihiv region

Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Nizhyn district, Chernihiv region, causing extensive damage to one facility, “Chernihivoblenergo” reported in the night of Monday, October 20.

“The enemy continues a large-scale attack on the energy system of our region. There has been another strike on an energy facility in Nizhyn district, leaving 2,700 subscribers without electricity. Energy workers have been working intensively since the evening to eliminate the damage, but the destruction is extensive,” the company wrote on Telegram.

Strikes on civilian targets in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

In Orilka, Lozova community, Kharkiv region, a Shahed drone hit a private house, injuring four people.

“A Shahed hit a private house. A fire broke out. A family lived here. The mother, with severe injuries, is now in the hospital receiving necessary care,” Mayor Serhiy Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He added that a man and two children were also injured.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a fire broke out in a five-story building, reported Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko. According to Haivanenko, shops also caught fire, and a cultural center was damaged.

The regional administration head noted that the Russian army attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovska community in Nikopol district overnight with an FPV drone and artillery fire. Four private houses, six outbuildings, and a power line were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.

EMPR

Tags: