More than 70 people injured in Ukraine as a result of massive Russian strike

As a result of the massive overnight russian strike on the night of Sunday, September 28, more than 70 people were injured across Ukraine. At least four people have been reported dead.

For more than 12 hours, Russia attacked Ukraine. Over 1,500 rescuers and police officers have been involved in the aftermath response in 11 regions.

“In Kyiv, we are working at 8 locations. Four people have died. Among them is a 12-year-old girl who was crushed by a concrete slab. At the Institute of Cardiology, a nurse and a patient were killed. Another person was found dead at the site of a strike on civilian infrastructure,” reported Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

As of 11:45 a.m., more than 70 injured people have been recorded across Ukraine. In some locations, the strikes devastated entire residential districts. During the rescue operations, structural collapses occurred, injuring two rescuers, who are receiving medical assistance.

According to Klymenko, police investigators are carefully documenting evidence of Russia’s war crime and working with the victims: more than 700 reports from citizens about damaged or destroyed property have already been received. The number of complaints continues to grow.

It is reported that the largest number of casualties was recorded in Zaporizhzhia, where at least 30 residents of an apartment building were injured, including three children.

In the regions of Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Odesa, the State Emergency Service has extinguished all fires. Robotic equipment is being used to reduce risks for rescuers. In total, more than 100 civilian facilities were damaged as a result of the Russian strikes.

Kyiv:

Darnytskyi district: UAV debris fell on parked cars, the roadway, the territory of a kindergarten, and a private household.

Sviatoshynskyi district: debris fell on a two-story non-residential building, causing a fire. Debris was also recorded in the yard of a residential building and in an open area.

Holosiivskyi district: UAV debris fell on three private residential houses.

Solomianskyi district: partial destruction and fire on the upper floors of a five-story residential building. A fire also broke out on the 3rd and 4th floors of a state medical facility. Debris fell on a private household and non-residential buildings. A fire broke out at a gas station.

Dniprovskiy district: debris from a UAV caused cars in a parking lot to catch fire.

Obolonskyi district: debris fell in several locations, including on non-residential buildings and, preliminarily, near residential houses.

Kyiv region:

Damage was recorded in five districts: Bucha, Fastiv, Boryspil, Obukhiv, and Bila Tserkva. The greatest damage was recorded in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Six apartment buildings were damaged there, with over 1,000 windows and door structures shattered. Ten private houses were also damaged, three of them destroyed. A large number of vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

Chernihiv region: infrastructure and energy facilities in the Nizhyn district came under attack. Power outages were reported in 6 communities and partially in Nizhyn.

Mykolaiv region: recreational infrastructure was damaged. Fires broke out, and buildings of holiday resorts were damaged.

Odesa region: a workshop and a finished goods warehouse at a wine factory were destroyed. The roof and windows of a private house were also damaged.

As of 08:30 on September 28, the consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded at nearly 20 locations in 6 districts of Kyiv. Eight people were injured. Seven of them were hospitalized by medics, while one woman received treatment at the scene. In the Solomianskyi district, in a five-story residential building that suffered partial destruction, rescuers are working to recover the body of a woman.

Emergency rescue operations and efforts to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing.

Overall, on the night of September 28, the enemy carried out a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using attack UAVs, air-launched, and sea-launched missiles. In total, during the strike, the Air Force’s radio-technical troops detected and tracked 643 aerial attack targets:

593 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types, and other drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda, Kacha (temporarily occupied Crimea);

2 jet UAVs of the “Banderol” type from Kursk region (Russia);

2 aeroballistic Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles from the airspace of Lipetsk region (Russia);

38 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of Saratov region (Russia);

8 “Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The main target of the strike was the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, UAV systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense had shot down or suppressed 611 aerial targets:

566 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types, and other drones;

2 jet UAVs of the “Banderol” type;

35 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

8 “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

Five missiles and 31 attack UAVs hit 16 locations, and the debris of downed targets fell on 25 locations.

