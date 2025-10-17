Morning Drone Attack: Russia Strikes Chernihiv, Damage Reported

On October 17, Russian drones struck Chernihiv, damaging transport, homes, and industrial sites. One person was injured, while local authorities manage power outages and prepare for winter.

On the morning of Friday, October 17, Russian drones attacked Chernihiv. The city’s transport infrastructure was hit, reported Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to ZN.ua.

The Russian UAV attack on the city occurred at around 9:45 a.m. According to the head of the administration, one person was injured as a result of the strike.

Earlier, at 7:30 a.m., Bryzhynskyi reported that Russian attackers had struck one of the city’s enterprises. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Photo: DSNS Chernihiv

The State Emergency Service, in turn, reported that during the night, Russians carried out a series of UAV strikes on a logging enterprise in the border city of Novhorod-Siverskyi. As a result, a fire broke out in the service buildings, and trucks and other industrial equipment were damaged or destroyed.

This attack is part of an escalation of violence, as Russian forces have recently intensified strikes on the Chernihiv region, including on the night of October 16, when Nizhyn was also hit by drone strikes.

Damage from the drone attacks includes hits to residential buildings and infrastructure, as well as a fire in Chernihiv caused by a drone crash.

This situation is forcing local authorities to continue implementing hourly power outage schedules, introduced due to the regular attacks. Despite this, the Chernihiv region’s energy system is actively preparing for winter by carrying out repairs and stockpiling equipment.