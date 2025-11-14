Novorossiysk oil port halts exports after Ukrainian drone attack damages infrastructure

Ukrainian drones struck Novorossiysk port, causing fire and damage to oil terminals, pipelines, and pumping stations, halting crude oil exports and impacting petroleum product shipments.

The Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk suspended oil exports following a Ukrainian drone attack during the night of November 14.

The attack damaged:

oil loading gantries at the berths,

pipeline infrastructure,

pumping stations.

Sources also noted that “Transneft” halted the supply of crude oil to the port.

At night, a fire broke out at the large Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk after a raid by unidentified drones. According to locals and Telegram channels, the strike may have also affected nearby S-300/400 air defense positions.

It is reported that crude oil shipments through Novorossiysk reached 3.22 million tons in October, or 761,000 barrels per day.

During the first 10 months of 2025, this figure amounted to 24.716 million tons.

Overall, in October, 1.794 million tons of petroleum products were exported through the port of Novorossiysk, and from January to October, this figure totaled 16.783 million tons.