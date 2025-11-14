Number of Injured in Chornomorsk Rises to 10, Including a Child

Russian strike near Chornomorsk market killed two, injured ten including a child. Fires and property damage reported; authorities confirmed two deaths.

According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a Russian strike near the market in the city of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, 2 people were killed and 10 others were injured, including a child. The victims were women aged 70 and 53.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

A fire broke out at the site. Two cars were destroyed and 13 more were damaged. Fires also occurred, and the facades of shops were damaged. The blast wave shattered windows in a nearby college.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

The strike hit the area of the local morning market, where vendors were present at the time of the attack. Among the dead were people selling potatoes, the city mayor Vasyl Huliaiev told Suspilne.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

The official noted that earlier reports mentioned three fatalities, but officially two deaths have been confirmed. Five more people are in the hospital, with one in serious condition.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

“We have already held a meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Emergency Situations. Families of those killed in the Russian attack will receive 40,000 hryvnias each for the burial,” the mayor said.

Huliaiev added that a commission is working in Chornomorsk to document property damage. Reports are being compiled, after which a decision will be made regarding the amounts and procedures for compensating those whose property was affected.

The city of Chornomorsk has declared November 15 a day of mourning, the official said.