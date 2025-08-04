Odesa Region Hit by Russian Drone Strike Overnight

During the night, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with strike drones. There were no casualties or injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

As a result of the strikes, large-scale fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters in cooperation with volunteers.

The most severe destruction occurred at the radio market area – the fire destroyed dozens of commercial pavilions containing electronics and household appliances.

A major fire was also extinguished in an unused dormitory.

In Odesa district, a private house was damaged; the owner managed to extinguish the fire in his yard on his own.

