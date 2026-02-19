Oil depot “Velykolukska” in Pskov Region Attacked by SBU Drones

SBU drones from the “Alpha” Special Operations Center successfully struck the “Velykolukska” oil depot in Pskov Region last night, nearly 500 km from Ukraine’s state border.

Sources in the SBU informed Ukrinform about this.

“The SBU staged a spectacular ‘bavovna’ at the Velykolukska oil depot in Pskov Region: the enemy’s anti-drone nets did not help,” the service reported.

Local Telegram channels write that at least four explosions were recorded at the depot, followed by a large-scale fire. Employees of nearby enterprises evacuated en masse. Anti-drone nets were installed over the fuel tanks, but they did not stop the SBU drones.

The Velykolukska oil depot belongs to the company LLC “Pskovnefteprodukt.” It stores diesel fuel, gasoline, and other petroleum products.

“The SBU continues to methodically target facilities that supply the Russian army with fuel. Destroying oil depots directly affects the enemy’s ability to conduct combat operations, advance, and redeploy reserves. Such operations are part of a systematic weakening of Russia’s military potential,” a source in the SBU said.

According to Ukrinform, after the drone attack on the local oil depot in Pskov Region on the night before Thursday, a fuel tank caught fire, the governor, Mykhailo Vedernykov, reported.

On February 17, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck a storage site for the Russian operational-tactical missile system “Iskander” and the command post of the “Rubikon” unit.