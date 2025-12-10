“Pokrovsk Will Not Fall Without a Fight”: National Guard Outlines Battle Strategy 

Russian forces repeatedly attack Pokrovsk, but Ukrainian troops hold key positions, repel assaults, and prioritize soldiers’ lives while conducting counteroffensives and securing the city.

Russian invaders are attempting to advance into the northern part of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, taking advantage of foggy weather. These attempts are being blocked, and the enemy is being destroyed. This was reported today, December 9, by Operation Task Force “East”,

It was also known that search-and-assault operations and the elimination of Russian units in the city’s built-up areas are ongoing in Pokrovsk.

“In Pokrovsk, our units control the northern part of the city. In the central part, Ukrainian soldiers are blocking the enemy’s advance. The enemy is suffering significant losses,” the Operation Task Force “East” wrote on Facebook.

They also noted that in Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and destroying the enemy on the city’s outskirts.

“Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of all necessary resources to our units and timely evacuation,” the Operation Task Force emphasized.

According to the command of Operation Task Force “East”, in the direction of Pokrovka, Russian occupiers have made 19 attempts since the start of the day to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of Ivanivka, Krasnyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and toward Novopidhorodne.

The defense forces are holding the line and have already repelled 16 attacks. Preliminary reports indicate that over the past day, Russian troops in this direction have lost more than 80 soldiers, 48 of them irretrievably.

As reported by Skhidnyi Variant, Ihor Yaremenko, Chief of Staff of the Artillery Reconnaissance Division of a separate artillery brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, said on the 1+1 online telethon that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is difficult, but the fight for the city is ongoing.

“The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is difficult. This is no news to anyone, as Pokrovsk is currently the hottest spot on our planet. The enemy, let’s say, is using all available resources and attempts. They are trying to outflank, encircle, and break through, both with significant amounts of armored vehicles and small groups attempting to covertly infiltrate and accumulate within Pokrovsk itself, where our defense forces hold the line and push the enemy back. But the relentless assault is a very powerful force. According to the statements of our country’s president, around 150,000 enemy personnel were concentrated near Pokrovsk. That’s a very significant number,” explained Ihor Yaremenko.

He added:

“Therefore, the enemy here is not just increasing the number of assaults — they simply do not stop. It’s a constant onslaught, a continuous struggle for our fighters against fatigue, because the defense is held twenty-four-seven, and the city is not giving in and will not surrender without a fight. That’s definite. I think everyone follows the online battle maps, such as ‘Deep State.’ We can see the movement, the shifting of grey zones, and the ‘controlled territories’ of the Russians, but at the same time, within a day or two, these territories change back to Ukrainian control, because counteroffensive operations are constantly being developed and integrated — and in any case, we will not stop there.”

He also noted that in the battles for Pokrovsk, the enemy shows no regard for human life. The Ukrainian military is taking strategic measures to protect its personnel.

“The enemy constantly infiltrates various areas and tries to gain a foothold every day. The fact that our guys are bravely defending themselves is beyond question. But let’s not forget: the most valuable thing we have is human life, the human factor. Therefore, if the defensive positions become, let’s say, too dangerous and the risk of excessive losses among our personnel becomes significant, of course, the soldiers will withdraw and move to more advantageous positions in other residential areas or sectors,” explained Ihor Yaremenko.

He added that for the Ukrainian army, the priority is the lives of its soldiers:

“For our army, human life is the priority. I have said many times that the enemy does not count its losses. They do not care about the lives of their personnel. Their main objective is to seize territory.”

