On the night of December 13, Russian forces struck power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in four regions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, as cited by Slovo i Dilo.

According to the agency, Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

As a result of the shelling, as of morning, electricity remains out for consumers in Odesa, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

Throughout the night, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones and missiles, damaging port and energy facilities, including the grain storage at Odesa seaport. This led to power, water, and heating outages in parts of Odesa and other regions.

“Throughout the night, Russia carried out combined drone and missile attacks on Odesa region. Port and energy facilities were targeted. The enemy struck Odesa seaport, causing a fire in the grain storage,” reported on Saturday by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram, according to UNN.

From his words, specialized teams are working on-site to deal with the aftermath of the strikes. “This is already the second attack on this facility within a day,” the official reported.

According to him, in the city, social facilities are operating on backup power, with supplies of water and fuel ensured. Restoration work is ongoing.

“Additionally, as a result of enemy attacks, energy facilities in Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions have been damaged,” Kuleba noted.

It is also reported that, besides Odesa, the regional centers of Kherson and Mykolaiv have also been left without power due to the massive attacks, local authorities said on Saturday morning.

“In Kherson, the regional center is without electricity – that’s over 140,000 subscribers. In Mykolaiv region, several districts are without power. Backup sources are being used to supply heat and water. Repair work is ongoing,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“The enemy is once again trying to leave communities without electricity and heat, and destroy our maritime logistics by targeting ports. Despite this, we are doing everything possible to restore critical infrastructure as quickly as possible,” Kuleba added.

Ukrenergo noted that due to the large number of consumers left without power as a result of the strikes, the hourly blackout schedules in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions are currently not in effect.

In other regions of Ukraine, consumption restriction measures are currently being applied: reduced power schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly outages.

An Anti-Crisis Headquarters for the restoration and stabilization of energy infrastructure operations will be deployed to address the aftermath of the strikes in the southern regions. The Ministry of Energy stated that restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation improves.

It is worth noting that last night, Odesa experienced one of the most powerful drone attacks. The city is facing electricity and water outages.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers promised that blackout schedules would be reduced over the weekend.

