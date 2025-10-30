Putin Opens Donetsk “Trap” to Foreign Journalists – Kremlin Pushes Narrative of Ukrainian Defeat

Putin ordered unhindered access for foreign journalists to Donetsk areas where Ukrainian forces are allegedly trapped, while Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry warned reporters not to trust Russia’s “corridor” offers.

Putin ordered the unhindered passage of foreign journalists to areas in Donetsk, where, according to the Russian version, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are “blocked.”

In Russia, they claim that their soldiers are “ready to cease hostilities for 5–6 hours and provide corridors for foreign media with guarantees of safety for them and Russian troops.”

It should be noted that Syrskyi denied the loud Russian claims about the alleged “blockade” of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi responded to Putin’s statement about “corridors” for the media:

“Frankly, I do not recommend that journalists trust any of Putin’s proposals regarding ‘corridors’ in the combat zone. I have seen with my own eyes how such proposals end — on August 29, 2014, in Ilovaisk.

I also remind all media that any visits to Russian-occupied territory without Ukraine’s permission violate our legislation and international law. They will have long-term reputational and legal consequences. We are closely monitoring this.”

EMPR

